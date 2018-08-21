ORLANDO, Fla. — A local youth sports group is doing more than just helping kids dribble a basketball, as the organization is also helping kids balance life.

Legacy Youth Sports teaches kids about basketball

It also shows kids how to work together

Anthony Rivera at just 7 years old with some big aspirations.

"I like it because I want to be like Michael Jordan," Rivera said.

Legacy Youth Sports is helping him stay on track. Oz Martin is their coach. He founded the organization four years ago. Martin said his kids do not just participate in tournaments; they also have discussions that teach them how to hone their skills.

"We want to be a well-rounded program where we do more than just sports," Martin said. "Because these kids need to serve our community as well, just as much as they do play a sport."

With about 100 kids now, many of them are underserved and that is why Martin wants Legacy Youth Sports to become a non-profit so they can grow even more. He said the lessons learned on the court are life lessons as well.

"You work together to win a game. Or you work alongside each other and that's pretty much what it means," said 9-year-old Ben Pierre. "You share a ball, move the ball around, you give other people chances to shoot."

There will be a scavenger hunt for the kids on Saturday, Sept. 22, at Medieval Times. That is one of the many community events organized by the group.

For any donations to help Legacy Youth Sports become a non-profit or to volunteer, click here.