ORLANDO, Fla. — It is the second week of school for Orange County student and still some schools do not have full-time school resource officers (SROs) and the county commissioners plan to vote on that issue.

There are not enough SROs for each Orange County school

Orange County Sheriff's Office say it will cost millions to hire, train SROs

Sheriff Jerry Demings say department needs to hire 75 SROs

Currently, regular deputies are acting as SROs on some campuses, despite new legislation that requires all schools to have full-time resource officers on campus.

It is an issue that has some parents questioning why this was not resolved over the summer.

So at 9 a.m., on Tuesday at the Orange County Administration center, a vote will be held to address this issue.

The mayor of Orange County said this was concerning to her.

According to a memo sent out by Mayor Teresa Jacobs, the schools that are not staffed with SROs have the most vulnerable students — mainly kindergarten through fifth-grade students.

The Orange County commissioners will be voting on providing the funding to get additional officers hired and trained as soon as possible, but it may take longer than parents would like.

Three days before school started in Orange County, Jacobs sent a memo to Sheriff Jerry Demings, saying she was "concerned" about the fact that there would not be full-time deputies at every school in the district.

In particular, elementary schools in unincorporated areas.

Demings, who is running for Orange County mayor, sent a memo saying the department would need to hire 75 additional SRO's to existing staff levels in order to have a presence at every school.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office estimates it will cost about $11.2 million to hire those additional school officers and that is what commissioners will be voting on Tuesday.

The Sheriff's Office has a lot of ground to cover since Orange County is among the top 10 largest districts in the nation.

According to Demings, even after funding is provided, it will take months or even longer before those officers are placed at a school.