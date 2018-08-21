LONGWOOD, Fla. — Longwood city commissioners voted Monday night to move forward with a plan to establish a permanent backyard chicken program.

The permanent program allows Longwood residents to keep chickens on their property.

The council voted 3 to 2 Monday in favor of the permanent program, after many feared a lack of support would cause the proposal to fall by the wayside.

It was initially postponed from discussion after officials said it had no attracted any applicants.

Residents have been part of a pilot program, which was set to end on Sept. 3 if a permanent plan was not adopted.