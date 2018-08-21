MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne Fire Department is doing things a little different this time around to train their firefighters.

Melbourne Fire uses demolition house to train firefighters

Asked homeowner of house if crews could use it

Firefighters regrouped to talk about what went right, wrong

Instead of using their usual training facility, they were able to secure a house set for demolition to do a fire simulation.

The process was pretty simple -- when someone plans on demolishing a home or structure, they need to apply for a demolition permit.

A homeowner on Rivermont Drive submitted a permit recently to demolish their 1957 single-family home, so the Melbourne Fire Department took the opportunity to ask the homeowner if their crews could use it for a fire simulation.

Melbourne Fire Department puts a house set for demolition to good use for a simulation training @MyNews13 @MelbourneFL pic.twitter.com/hvjNfWcAuo — Krystel Knowles (@KnowlesKrystel) August 21, 2018

Captain Bryan Erikson, from the Melbourne Fire Department, says this type of opportunity to use a real home in a real neighborhood doesn’t happen very often; in fact, the last time they had this opportunity was about 10 years ago.

“They have no idea what they are getting into. Once we are done, we ventilate all the smoke out, and they get surprised to see the layout,” Captain Erikson explained.

Not knowing the floor plan gives the firefighters the chance to use their skills and training to retrieve the hidden mannequins while the house is filled with non-toxic smoke.

Rookie Douglas Goins has only been on the job for a couple of months and hasn’t responded to a real house fire yet. This simulation gave him the change to test out his knowledge and see how he would react in a real-case scenario.

“We usually train in a (burning) building, so you get used to it, but here we didn’t know the layout. So it's nice to have a house for a real simulation,” Goins said.

Throughout the day, different crews were able to use the house to practice, and after every simulation, the firefighters regroup to chat about what went right, wrong and ways to improve next time. ​