ORLANDO, Fla. — Storms will fire again for Tuesday afternoon in Central Florida and they will last into the evening hours.

Highs for Tuesday at 92 degrees

Strong afternoon storms expected

Some of the storms could become strong with gusty winds and torrential downpours that lead to localized street flooding.

Storms will develop for the commute home from work and will last into the evening. Some of the storms could become strong with heavy rain, gusty winds and frequent cloud-to-ground lightning.

Storms will taper off towards the late evening and skies will gradually clear out overnight.

Afternoon temperatures for Tuesday will reach the upper 80s along the coast and the low to mid 90s farther inland. "Feel like" temperatures will once again be 100 to 105 degrees. So if you have outdoor work to do, be sure to take frequent breaks and drink plenty of water.

Storms will favor inland areas this afternoon and early evening. Skies will gradually clear out overnight and temperatures will dip into the 70s.

Afternoon storms will continue to develop for the middle of the week. The coverage looks to stay around 50 percent for the midweek. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s inland and they will be in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees along the coast. Overnight lows will fall into the 70s.

Storm chances will range from 50 to 60 percent for week's end. Temperatures heading into the weekend will be in the lower 90s and morning temperatures will start out in the 70s. Drier air could lead to fewer afternoon storms by Sunday and Monday.

The surf and boating forecast for Tuesday: Chance of afternoon and evening storms. There will be a minor east-southeast trade swell with flat surf conditions. Wave heights will be less than 1 foot.

The rip current risk remains low with water temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The UV Index is high and at a ten. Be sure to apply and then reapply the sunscreen.

If you are doing any boating, there will be a chance of storms with winds out of the south-southeast from 5 to 15 knots. Seas will be 2 to 3 feet with a moderate chop on the intracoastal.

Tropical Forecast

In the tropics, no development is expected in the Atlantic over the next five days. Hurricane Lane is a major hurricane in the Central Pacific. It is expected to lose some intensity as it gets closer to the Hawaiian Islands.

However, unlike Hector, Lane could curve north and have impacts on the islands by late week.

If you have interests in Hawaii, you will want to stay tuned over the next few days as we continue to monitor its track around the islands.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30, 2018.

