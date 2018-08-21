ORLANDO, Fla. — It was back to school at University of Central Florida, which has an enrollment of around 67,000 students.

UCF students say parking on-campus is challenging

Some students say school needs another parking garage

School suggests resources: UCF app, Park & Ride option

Many students say finding a parking spot was a challenge.

“Frustrating, chaotic, and difficult,” described UCF student Sarah Edmonsdon.

Edmondson was on campus for her first day of class Monday, and she said it took her awhile to find a spot.

“Traffic was insane, but the hardest part is finding a space. I parked in garage E, and I had to go up to the fifth floor,” Edmondson said.

She wasn’t the only one having trouble finding a parking spot.

“It’s crazy,” said UCF student Ben Clairfield, who is a freshman at UCF.

“(We need) more parking for sure. If they can make another lot or another parking garage that would be a huge help,” Clairfield said.

Other students on campus told Spectrum News 13 spoke they were able to find a spot within 10 to 20 minutes.

A university spokesperson says to help find a parking spot, you can download the UCF app -- it shows in real-time how many spots are available in the school’s garages.

There is also the ‘Park and Ride’ option, where you can park your car at the UCF softball field, grab a shuttle, and it will take you to the interior of the campus. It usually takes less than 15 minutes.

Another option if you live in one of the 22 nearby apartment complexes in the free shuttle running every 20 minutes at each of them.

“It’s more cost efficient for me more guaranteed I will get onto campus when I need to,” said UCF student Richard Solomon is taking that option.