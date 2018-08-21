ORLANDO, Fla. -- After 64 years, Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors in Orlando is gone. But will it be for long?

The historic dive bar posted a sign on its door that "It is with great regret that we have decided to close our doors after 64 years in business."

No statement was posted on the Wally's website or Facebook page until Tuesday afternoon, when the bar announced a candlelight vigil Tuesday at 8 p.m. in the Wally's parking lot.

The Wally's website does not say much about the bar and its history, except for this line: "Wally's Mills Avenue Liquors is Orlando. It was here before Disney, it was here when Orlando was nothing more than a stop on your way from one coast to the other. A neighborhood bar steeped in tradition."

Long-time customers seemed to be blindsided by the closure on social media, among them Orlando power attorney John Morgan.

He posted on his personal Facebook page that when he came back from his summer break he would look into what he could do to save the business.

He shared the following meme on his Twitter account: