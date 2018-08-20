SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- A Seminole County detention deputy is accused of pushing three teen inmates to the ground, according to a sheriff’s office news release Monday.

Seminole detention deputy faces 3 battery charges

Deonte Bell, 25, accused of pushing teens to the ground

Detention Deputy Deonte Bell, 25, is facing three counts of misdemeanor battery.

According to an arrest report, Bell allegedly grabbed the juvenile inmates on separate occasions in their cells, and pushed them to the ground because they reportedly weren't following orders.

The incident happened at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility. The teen inmates are being tried as adults.

After reviewing the case, the sheriff's office recommended the State Attorney's Office file the battery charges.

Bell is on paid administrative leave.