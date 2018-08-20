ORLANDO, Fla. — A man was found dead inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound Sunday afternoon, deputies say.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 3311 Whisper Lakes Boulevard around 12:33 p.m. after a witness said they found 44-year-old Kartik Kirit Kothari unresponsive with a gunshot wound inside his 2015 Mercedes Benz.

Orange County Fire Rescue declared Kothari dead at the scene.

Kothari, who authorities say was an employee at Citgo gas station, was listed as a missing person Saturday after missing two days of work.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the sheriff’s office or Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

The investigation is active and ongoing.