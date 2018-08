APOPKA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a motorcyclist has died following a crash involving a pickup truck Monday afternoon.

The fatal crash happened on Ocoee Apopka Road and Beach Avenue at 12:25 p.m.

Troopers say the crash involved a motorcycle and a pickup truck.

The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital, but was later pronounced dead.

FHP Lt. Kim Montes says there were no other injuries.

No further details have been released at this time.