MELBOURNE, Fla. — Brevard-area boy scouts are all smiles Monday night.
Just a week and a half after their camping trailer was stolen, they have a brand new one!
Monday afternoon, Mark Pieloch, owner of the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne, presented Troop 285 with the new trailer worth nearly $4,000.
Pieloch saw Spectrum News’ story on the troop's plight and decided to buy the trailer for the group.
Their old trailer was stolen a week and a half ago, but it was recovered a few days ago with most of the camping supplies inside.
A Brevard County man was arrested in the theft.
Pieloch also presented a $7,200 check to distribute evenly between 18 other scout troops in Brevard County.