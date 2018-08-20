MELBOURNE, Fla. — Brevard-area boy scouts are all smiles Monday night.

Just a week and a half after their camping trailer was stolen, they have a brand new one!

Boy Scout Troop 285 get brand new trailer

Troop's original trailer stolen Aug. 11

New trailer worth nearly $4,000

Monday afternoon, Mark Pieloch, owner of the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne, presented Troop 285 with the new trailer worth nearly $4,000.

Pieloch saw Spectrum News’ story on the troop's plight and decided to buy the trailer for the group.

SCOUTS HONORED: @boyscouts Troop 285 receives brand new trailer from Mark Pieloch, owner of #Melbourne’s American Muscle Car Museum. He saw @MyNews13 story about their old one being stolen and made the donation today. Also gave $7200 to 18 other local scout troops. #Brevard pic.twitter.com/ec1MYW1yU7 — Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) August 20, 2018

Their old trailer was stolen a week and a half ago, but it was recovered a few days ago with most of the camping supplies inside.

A Brevard County man was arrested in the theft.

Pieloch also presented a $7,200 check to distribute evenly between 18 other scout troops in Brevard County.