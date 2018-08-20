SILVER SPRINGS SHORES, Fla. -- A man with a gunshot wound showed up at a Silver Springs Shores home early Sunday and asked for help, according to the Marion County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded at about 7 a.m. to a 911 call from a residence on Pecan Run Course.

The homeowner said a man arrived at the home, seeking help.

The man was transported to a hospital in critical condition.

Deputies are trying to determine how the man was shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call Marion County Crime Stoppers at 352-368-STOP.