SORRENTO, Fla. -- A man was found dead Sunday inside a Lake County residence, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to 31310 County Road 435 in Sorrento at about 1 p.m.

The body of Kyle Kelchner, 31, was found by his mother who had returned home after being away for the weekend.

Kelchner's death is being investigated as suspicious until an autopsy is conducted, deputies said.

No other details were immediately available.