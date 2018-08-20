TEMPE, Ariz. — A new study done by researchers out of Arizona State University released this weekend says many users dispose of their old contact lenses by flushing them, instead of placing them in trash cans.

Old lenses that are flushed away contribute to pollution, study says

Contact lenses do not completely break down in sewer systems

And those lenses later end up contributing to pollution in oceans, lakes and rivers, stated the study.

That is because lenses do not break down completely in sewer systems.

Americans use about 14 billion contact lenses every year, resulting in an estimated 50,000 pounds winding up in sinks and toilets.