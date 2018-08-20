ORLANDO, Fla. — But come the afternoon, Central Florida may see another round of heavy thunderstorms.

Monday to see highs at 92 degrees

Continued risk of afternoon storms

Hot and stormy pattern

Late day storms return

Skies will be partly sunny as temperatures heat up into the low 90s. Afternoon thunderstorms will develop, primarily inland.

Coverage for Monday will be scattered, but the storms that do develop may be capable of torrential rain and frequent lightning. Storms will fade after dark with lows falling to the mid-70s.

Similar weather will unfold on Tuesday with high pressure off our East Coast. Southerly flow will keep very warm and humid air in place, making a favorable for showers and thunderstorms to get going during the afternoon.

The weather throughout the week will not stray far from these conditions. Expect highs to be near the seasonal average, in the low 90s.

Nearly flat conditions are projected in the surf zone on Monday.

Boaters will face isolated showers and thunderstorms as the prime hazard.

Otherwise, seas will stay between 1 to 2 feet offshore. Expect a moderate chop on the Intracoastal Waterway.

Tropical Forecast

In the tropics, there are no areas of concern at this time. The Atlantic basin is quiet and no new tropical cyclones are expected to form during the next two to five days.

The Atlantic Hurricane Season runs through Nov. 30, 2018.

