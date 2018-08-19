ORLANDO, Fla. -- Twiggy the waterskiing squirrel is headed for retirement.

The 10-year-old squirrel held her final performance Sunday at the 2018 Fall Orlando Boat Show.

She took a few laps around the pool to help spread the word about boating and water safety.

Lou Ann Best, who calls herself Twiggy's mom, says she started the show after her died while trying to save a family member from drowning.

"Through the struggle and the cold water and everything, my husband didn't make it," Best said. "Now I continue to do this show and I use Twiggy to promote water safety. She wears a life jacket. Her motto is learn to swim, to float, wear the life jacket all the time in the boat."

Twiggy is one of eight squirrels to hold the title since best started the show in 1978.