Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg caused an uproar on social media Saturday with a post about Muslims.

On his Facebook page, Greenberg wrote, "Very simple question….name just one society in the developed world that has benefited in any way from the introduction of more Muslims."

"Just one. Asking for a friend."

Greenberg's post included a screenshot of a tweet from Neal Boortz, a former radio talk show host, contained the same question.

In the comments, Greenberg included a link to an article from JihadWatch.org about female genital mutilation.

The post has since garnered more than 70 shares and 100 comments.

Some called the post inappropriate and Islamophobic, while others expressed support.

"I am shocked that a public elected official would make a comment like this," wrote one person. "I am sorry I voted for you, it won't happen again."

"Not one," wrote another.

Greenberg was elected Seminole County Tax Collector in 2016.