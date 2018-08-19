SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- An Oviedo police officer was arrested on child molestation charges, according to authorities.

Oviedo police officer accused of molesting a child

Joseph Meyer was faces multiple charges

Victim said Meyer fondled and groped her under her clothes

Seminole County Sheriff's Office investigators arrested Joseph Meyer, 42, Sunday morning.

Meyer was charged with six counts of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child between the ages of 12 and 16, and one count of lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under 12 years of age.

Sheriff's Office investigators informed the Oviedo Police Department early Sunday that they were investigating allegations made against Meyer.

The victim told investigators that Meyer, on several occasions, would get into bed with her and fondle and grope her under her clothes.

The victim said the incidents happened when she was 12 years old.

Meyer, a 15-year veteran with the police department, has been placed on administrative leave without pay. He is being held at the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on no bond.