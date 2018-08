ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Police Department is investigating an armed robbery and shooting Saturday night.

Police said two men attempted to rob a person at the Speedway located at 2655 South Kirkman Road and then shot the victim.

Police say the victim received non-life threatening injuries.

Can you ID? These two men attempted to rob and then shot a victim at the Speedway at 2655 South Kirkman Rd. If you have any information, call @CrimelineFL at 800-423-TIPS pic.twitter.com/cAC1Kytnzu — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) August 19, 2018

Police are asking for help identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeLine at 800-423-TIPS.

The investigation remains ongoing.