ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orange County Sheriff's Office is hiring deputies to be school resource officers.

Orange County Sheriff's Office looking for school resource officers

Applicants must meet certain requirements

Position lists a starting salary of $46,000

A job notice was posted to the Sheriff's Office Facebook page.

"We are looking for qualified men and women to apply for full-time sworn deputy positions as a School Resource Officers," the post read.

Applicants must meet certain requirements to be eligible.

The position lists a starting salary of $46,000 for those with less than four years of law enforcement experience.

For more information, visit the Sheriff's Office website.