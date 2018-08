VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Two boaters were rescued by the Coast Guard Sunday after their boat became stuck aground on Disappearing Island near Ponce Inlet.

The Coast Guard received a call around 4 a.m. from a man who said he had been stranded for seven hours after beaching his 19-foot pontoon boat and being unable to relaunch it.

The boat crew was able to located the stranded boaters and transport them to the station where they were met by their family members.

Officials say no one was injured.