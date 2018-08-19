LAKELAND, Fla. -- Several predominantly black congregations participated in "Souls to the Polls" on Sunday.

Voting event held in Polk County on Sunday

Churches participate in "Souls to the Polls"

Goal of the event to improve voter turnout

Decision 2018: Voting Guide

It's an effort by the churches to get its members out to vote.

"Voting is serious," Reginald Cannon said. "A lot of ancestors died for this privilege that we take for granted so I am just here to get in the fight and try to do what I can to make a difference."

Pastor Eddie Lake, of New Bethel AME Church in Lakeland, said the goal is to improve voter turnout by encouraging members to participate in early voting.

"This series of elections is really for African-Americans to really fight for freedom and liberty today so this is important," Lake said.

"We need to be here to make sure the right people get in office," said Javon Smith, a member of New Bethel AME Church.

"I think we have some very strong candidates that we have to choose from," said Meesha Downing, choir director at Greater New Jerusalem Baptist Church. "I'm very happy that many of the candidates I see on the ballot are running because I do think we need some change."

In the majority of counties in Florida, the last day for early voting is Aug. 25.

Early voting in Pinellas County runs through Aug. 26.