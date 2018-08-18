APOPKA, Fla. -- For Vickey Campbell, owning her own house was always in her prayers.

49-year-old Vickey Campbell becomes a 1st-time homeowner

Habitat for Humanity helped her buy a home with no-profit mortgage

LINK: Learn more about Habitat for Humanity

But in Campbell’s prayers is where her lifelong dream stayed for many years. She had six children to raise, and she says working several jobs just wasn’t enough -- her family kept getting kicked out of apartments.

“You think you can unpack and then two months later, you’re back out,” said Campbell.

Her car often became her home.

“It gets sad, it gets depressing, but you don’t want to show that in front of your kids so you put on a brave face,” said Campbell.

Then she heard about Habitat for Humanity of Seminole County and Greater Apopka, which helped her buy a home with a no-profit mortgage.

“Oh, I can breathe, I can afford to pay my mortgage,” said Campbell.

Health problems stopped her from taking part in the building of her home. But her children, who she had stayed so strong for -- for so many years -- kept her spirits up.

“My kidney was shutting down, and I said, ‘Oh good lord, you’re not going to do this,’ said Campbell. “And my kids visited me in the hospital and they said you’re going to be alright.”

Back in spring, nearly 300 volunteers -- mostly women -- began constructing Campbell’s home in Apopka. After several months, she got the keys to her brand-new home.

“Oh God, this is a dream come true. This is a dream come true,” said Campbell. “Through it all I did it, I did it. I’m so happy.”

Campbell is 49 years old. For the first time in her life, she’ll have her own bedroom.

“I am so happy right now,” said Campbell. “My heart is overjoyed to look out this front door and say this house belongs to me, and you cannot take it away from me.”

Campbell says along with Habitat for Humanity’s help, it also took a lot of hard work to get where she’s at. She has a message for people who feel like their stuck in a situation like she was in.

“Never give up, never give up,” said Campbell.

To learn more about how Habitat for Humanity works and how to help, visit habitatseminoleapopka.org/how-habitat-works.