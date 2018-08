ORLANDO, Fla. -- The Orlando Police Department is investigating a shooting overnight outside of a nightclub.

Officers working at Gilt nightclub say they heard gunshots around 2:30 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries -- believed to have been shot in the arm, officials say.

Officials say one person is in custody.

No other information has been released in the shooting.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.