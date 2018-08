COCOA, Fla. — A man in Cocoa was shot and wounded near Stradley Park Friday night, Cocoa Police Department detectives say.

The shooting happened on Rosetine Street in Cocoa.

The man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police say the scene has been secured, and that officers are redirecting traffic from the area to preserve the crime scene.

No further details have been released at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing.