COCOA, Fla. -- A 22-year-old male who was shot Friday night near the baseball fields near 1881 Rosetine Street has died.

Officials said a witness called Cocoa police at about 9:11 p.m. after they heard a single gunshot and saw the victim collapse on the sidewalk.

The victim, identified as Davante Brown who lives in Rockledge, was pronounced dead at 9:50 p.m.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-423-8477.