BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. -- It's the first day of early voting in Brevard, and it seems like turn out has been high.

Early voting underway in Brevard County

High turnout on Saturday, the first day

Early Voting Guide: Find your location here

According to the supervisor of elections, there are 175,080 registered Republicans, 129,183 registered Democrats and 108,405 with no party affiliation.

Aspiring politician 17-year-old Deja Robinson is making sure everyone is registered to vote.

She wants to vote in November but her birthday is getting in the way.

"My birthday is 10 days after the election, it's somewhat frustrating," Robinson said.

Some voters like Jazzy Hennings are doing things a little differently this year. She was a Republican, but now she's a Democrat.

"In 2016, there weren't a lot of democratic options, but a lot of republican options," Hennings said. "So, I voted for someone, but my vote didn't count."

A longtime voter, Hennings said, at the end of the day, political party doesn't matter. It's about who and what changes you want to see in your community.

"If you bring things down to a local level, most people agree on how they want the lagoon handled, how they want their property taxes handled," she said. Those things are outside political party."

Although Robinson will have to sit this election season out, she's looking forward to the big election.

"I'll be able to vote in 2020, my first presidential election," she said. "I'm glad this is a year I woke up."

The early voting period is Aug. 18-25. Polls open on Aug. 28 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.