ORLANDO, Fla. -- A sunny and hot day is ahead to kick-off the weekend across Central Florida.

Hot and sunny Saturday

20 percent chance of storms

Rain chances increase Sunday

Dry air will limit the storm coverage to 20 percent today. High temperatures will be warmer than average.

Most neighborhoods will be feeling temperatures in the mid-90s with “feel like” temperatures in the triple digits. So be sure to take breaks when outside, wear light colored clothing and drink plenty of water.

Only a few storms are possible this afternoon. Overnight temperatures will fall back into the 70s for Sunday morning.

More moisture works back into the region for tomorrow afternoon. This will lead to better storm chances.

Storm coverage for tomorrow will be back to near 50 percent. High temperatures before the rain develops will be in the 90s with “feel like” temperatures nearing 100 degrees.

Storms will taper off by Sunday evening with gradually clearing skies and overnight low temperatures falling back into the 70s.

Storm coverage will be back at 40 to 50 percent for most of the upcoming week. Sea breeze driven afternoon storms will be the pattern for the upcoming school and work week. Afternoon high temperatures will be in the low 90s with overnight low temperatures dropping into the 70s.

Tropics:

Ernesto is now a Post-Tropical Cyclone and is moving east-northeast at 35 mph in the North Atlantic.

The system is about 1020 miles north-northeast of the Azores. Winds are sustained at 40 mph. The remnants will impact portions of Ireland and the United Kingdom this weekend. This is the last advisory on Ernesto since it is now post-tropical.

There are no other areas of concern in the Atlantic Basin right now. Hurricane season runs through November 30th.

The beach and boating forecast today:

Isolated afternoon storms otherwise hot and sunny. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s. There will be poor surfing conditions today with a minor ESE Trade Swell. The rip current threat is low. Water temperatures are in the mid to upper 70s. Today’s UV Index is at an eleven, which means sunburn could happen in less than 10 minutes. The marine forecast is for 2 feet seas with a moderate chop on the intracoastal. Winds will be at 10-15 knots and out of the southeast.

