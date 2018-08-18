NATIONWIDE -- The company behind Cards Against Humanity is hiring new writers.

The position pays up to $40 an hour and writers can work from home as a remote contributor.

In the "party game for horrible people," players use choices from white cards to answer questions on black cards.

To apply, you must submit your best 15 white cards and five black cards. On its website, the company is offering a few tips on how to make white and black cards.

People from historically marginalized groups such as people of color and members of the LGBTQ+ community are encouraged to apply, the company said.

Submissions are due by August 31.