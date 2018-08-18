ORLANDO, Fla. -- A body was found in a burning vehicle near a Disney World miniature golf course early Saturday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A vehicle fire was reported shortly after 4 a.m. at 1209 Epcot Resorts Boulevard.

Deputies responded to the area near Disney's Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf Course to assist Reedy Creek Fire Department.

A body was found inside the vehicle after the fire was extinguished.

The deceased person's identity has not yet been released.

No additional details were immediately available.