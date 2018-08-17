ORLANDO, Fla. — It will be a hot end to the work week with highs in the low to mid-90s.

Mixed sun and clouds will be found throughout most of the day with an isolated storm possible during the late afternoon.

Hot weekend ahead

Turning up the heat

Lowering rain chances

An east-southeast trade swell and wave heights of 1 to 2 feet will yield to a poor to fair day for surfing. Decent beach and boating weather is expected early before the threat of isolated late day showers or storm.

Expect a light chop on the Intracoastal with southeast winds of 5 to 10 knots.

Coverage will be minimal but the cells that do form could be strong with gusty wind and frequent lightning. Activity will diminish with the loss of daytime heating but a few isolated showers may last past sunset. Fair skies will follow for the rest of the overnight with lows in the mid-70s.

Drier air will dominate the weekend forecast, leading to lower rain chances. With less rain around, temperatures will consistently be in the low to mid-90s with a heat index up around 100 degrees.

Isolated storms are still forecast each afternoon through Sunday but coverage will be minimal. Rain chances will gradually ramp back up to more seasonable levels as the new work week begins. In the tropics, there are no concerns for Florida or the United States.

Tropical Storm Ernesto is moving northeast across the open north Atlantic and will soon lose tropical characteristics as it moves into cooler water.

There is another wave in the central Atlantic that is showing minimal signs of development this morning as it moves west toward the Lesser Antilles. It likely will have to battle dry air and wind shear in the long run, but there is a window of time where this may intensify. Regardless, it will produce rain this weekend for the Windward Islands. All other areas in the Atlantic basin are quiet.

Tropics

Ernesto remains a tropical storm but will not maintain this strength for long as it is expected to become post-tropical today. The system is located nowhere near land, about 800 miles east of Cape Race, Newfoundland. Winds are at 45 mph and is moving quickly to the northeast at 25 mph.

Ernesto is projected to maintain forward speed as it moves over cooler waters today, posing no threat to land.

