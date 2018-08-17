ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities are trying to determine how a man died after a body was found Thursday afternoon in the Econlockhatchee River off East Colonial Drive.

Body found in Econlockhatchee River

Orange County Sheriff's Office investigation ongoing

Body of adult male, no ID as of yet

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a passerby spotted a body floating in the river along the shore, entangled in vegetation near a bridge.

Deputies said the body is believed to be that of an adult man and appears to have been in the water for a while.

Detectives worked on the river banks and in boats on the water for several hours as the body was caught up on a brushy embankment.

Authorities have not released any information about the person but added there is a homeless camp near where the body was found.

The coroner's office will determine the cause of death while the Sheriff's Office works to identify the man.

Deputies are still monitoring the area.