DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — There will be no charges filed in Thursday's fatal pedestrian crash involving a city vehicle.

Investigators say they believe the homeless woman — 34-year-old Dawn Klenk — was lying in the street at the intersection of Atlantic Avenue and Main Street around 3 a.m. Thursday, when a city utility truck driver ran over her.

Officials said the driver initially did not remain at the scene, but he was later tracked down. Police say the driver – who’s not been identified – likely didn’t even realize he had hit the woman.

The driver is on an administrative leave, which is standard procedure after an accident.

"It's possible the victim was in the street, had fell prior to that, or was intoxicated from what we’re hearing from witness reports," said Daytona Beach Police Chief Craig Capri. "Based on everything I’m looking at and what the investigators are looking at, I do not think the driver knew he had hit somebody."