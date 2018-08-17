KISSIMMEE, Fla. -- Richard "Sam" Howard was a true Osceola local.

He left when he enrolled in the National Guard but came back to Kissimmee to serve the city that saw him grow.

On Aug. 18, 2017, a man shot and killed Sgt. Sam Howard along with Officer Matthew Baxter while they were on patrol.

Corporal Moises Diaz knew Sam well. In fact, they did the Technical Education Center Osceola together. They enrolled in the police academy together. Got hired at the Kissimmee Police Department and even made the SWAT team together.

“Sam Howard was a great father, a great person. A great officer. Just a great human being overall,” Diaz said.

This week businesses around town and car windows are showing support for these fallen heroes. KPD Chief Jeff O’Dell said these losses have in some way united the community.

“I’ve never seen so many people hugging each other and giving so many hugs as we did the weeks and months, and even still today following the loss of Sam and Matthew,” O’Dell said. “And I think those two would be proud to see the closeness of the agency and how everybody has come together.”

Sam leaves behind his wife Billie Jo and daughter Unique. Diaz said Sam was a lover of cars and could light up a room with his smile.

But most importantly, helping people was Sam’s passion.

“Sam was a selfless person. When I say that I mean he did that for everyone else. He had his hobby, his cars… Everything he did was focused on helping others,” Diaz added. “Even when he was taken, he was helping others.”

There will be a celebration of life for both Sgt. Sam Howard and Officer Matthew Baxter at the Kissimmee Lakefront Park on Aug. 18, starting at 10 a.m. It will be a community BBQ open to the public.