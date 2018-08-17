DANIA BEACH, Fla. — South Florida has some truly great weather, but when that heat just gets to be a little too much, this spot near Miami has you covered.

Tigertail Lake Recreation offers water activities

Center also offers rock climbing, scale ropes

Head to their website to learn more

See more Florida On A Tankful

Visiting all the way from Brooklyn, Miriam Andrusier is taking her vacation to the next level.

Suiting up and taking the plunge with scuba diving training in South Florida.

“When you stand up for the first time it’s heavy, but when you get out there and under the water for the first time it’s kind of amazing,” Miriam said.

It’s all part of an experience you can have at Broward College’s Tigertail Lake Recreation Center.

What started as a simple sail boat instruction center has expanded quite a bit, offering plenty to satisfy the water bug in us all.

Kayaking, paddle boarding, or just some time splashing in the sun on their new aqua glide, it’s a wonderful spot to beat that summer heat.

“It’s great for families of all ages from young to old, and we really try to find something for everyone and everyone’s abilities,” said Tigertail Manager Natalie Justice.

But if you do want to brave that heat at least for a bit, they have you covered on that front too.

Their full scale ropes and rock climbing course towers above the park, giving you a chance to test your limits and skills, all while taking in some beautiful views of the lake.

“Look at how fun this place just looks. Once we are done getting certified that is definitely something I’d do. It looks like a blast,” Miriam said.

It’s a fun-filled, action-packed day that your summer plans won’t be complete without.

Broward College’s Tigertail Lake Recreation Center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and closes at 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information head to their website, www.tigertaillake.com.