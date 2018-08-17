TAMPA, Fla. — A Florida gubernatorial candidate is getting a backing Friday from a former presidential candidate.

Andrew Gillum, a Democratic candidate, will campaign in Tampa and Orlando with Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Gillum is trailing in the polls but he is getting some Democratic star power with the visit from Sanders. Gillum's campaign message is almost similar to Sanders' presidential campaign in 2016.

The Tallahassee mayor, Gillum is campaigning for universal Medicare, a repeal of stand your ground, more restrictions on guns and a $15 minimum wage.

Before today's endorsement, Gillum has been polling at about 11 percent. That is 11 percentage points behind front runners Gwen Graham and Phillip Levine.

But with an estimated 24 percent of those polled still undecided, Gillum is looking to court those voters.

Gillum and Sanders will appear at the Armiture Works near downtown Tampa at 11 a.m. The pair will follow that stop with a visit to the CFE Arena at the University of Central Florida at 2 p.m.

Meanwhile, Nearly 800,000 Florida voters have already cast ballots in the state's crucial primary election.

The Florida Division of Elections website says that so far more than 739,000 voters have mailed in their ballots. More than 38,000 people have voted at early voting polling places.

Eighteen counties started early voting Monday, but the remaining counties in the state will begin early voting in the next three days.

Florida's primary is Aug. 28.

Businessmen Jeff Greene and Chris King also are in the Democratic primary with Gillum, Graham and Levine.

Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam and U.S. Rep. Ron DeSantis are squaring off in the Republican primary.