ORLANDO, Fla. — The body of a man was found Thursday evening in the Econlockhatchee River off East Colonial Drive, Orange County deputies say.

Body of man found in Econ River

Cause of death not yet determined

According to Jeff Williamson with Orange County Sheriff’s Office, a passerby spotted a body floating in the river along the shore, entangled in vegetation near a bridge.

When deputies arrived to the scene, they confirmed that it was the body of a man. Deputies say the body had appeared to be in the river for a while.

Orange County detectives, Crime Scene Investigation and the Medical Examiner were on the scene.

The cause of death is not yet known.

No further information has been released at this time.