ORMOND BEACH, Fla. -- Two people were injured when a vehicle hit them in a story parking lot Friday in Volusia County.

Ormond Beach police say the incident happened outside the Big Lots store on the corner of Granada Boulevard and Nova Road.

Police say an elderly woman was trying to drive around another car, but ended up hitting a man and a woman.

Two patients were taken to Halifax Hospital for head and arm injuries. We do not know their current conditions.

The driver was not hurt, but she may face charges.