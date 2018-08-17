ORLANDO, Fla. -- It’s hard to keep up with technology and innovation, because it’s always changing. And for some folks that doesn’t come easy.

Tecno Abuelos teaches seniors how to use tech

Offers workshops in Spanish; English version coming soon

Company came from Puerto Rico to U.S after Hurricane Maria

“I’m not good in technology, I get scared to press, you know, any of the applications,” said Maria Sanchez, a retired social worker.

Sanchez said she’s tried to learn from her son, who’s an expert in technology.

“He teaches me so fast, that by the time that he explains it, I forget everything,” she laughed.

It seems though, that with patience, you can teach an old dog new tricks.

Good news is, Sanchez is not alone. In fact she’s surrounded by others dealing with the same issue -- trying to keep up with what’s new.

A group of seniors gathered Friday morning at the Hispanic Federation office in Orlando to attend a new workshop.

“There’s a digital gap that basically separating the younger generations from the older generations who are really outside of that digital conversation,” said Freddy Agrait, Co-Founder of Tecno Abuelos.

Tecno Abuelos is a company that partners with different organizations to offer workshops in Spanish that teach Baby Boomers about technology.

The company originally started in Puerto Rico, and the owners had plans to come to Florida in 2019. Hurricane Maria, however, expedited that plan, and they started offering workshops early this year.

The workshops teach seniors how to safely use the internet, download apps and connect with loved ones.

“We want them using their tablets and smart phones and lose that fear of technology,” said Agrait.

What are they learning exactly? They’re now learning about the infinite videos on #YouTube. One lady asked if she could find cooking videos, and boy was she in for a surprise. @MyNews13 pic.twitter.com/bmmdd5jOFY — Paula Machado (@paulamachadotv) August 17, 2018

At the end of the workshop, they receive a packet with a summary of what they learned, something Sanchez will put in a safe place.

“I feel more comfortable now that I learned a few things, but I have to practice,” she smiled.

Tecno Abuelos does plan to launch an English version of the program soon.