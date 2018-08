ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Police Dept. detectives have arrested a man they accuse of killing a man whose body was found in a hole behind an Orlando home last Friday.

Jose Francisco Garcia Otero, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Marcos A. Lluveras.

Lluveras’ body was found behind a home on 424 Delicata Drive.

Authorities located Otero in Pennsylvania, and he was arrested by U.S. Marshals.

No further information has been provided at this time.