ORLANDO, Fla. -- Subtropical Storm Ernesto continues to move rapidly to the northeast and should become post-tropical Thursday night or Friday.

Subtropical Storm Ernesto should become post-tropical soon

Expected to move into cooler waters, weaken

The storm is located in the north-central Atlantic, about 600 miles southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

This system has sustained winds of 45 mph and is moving a little faster to the northeast at 16 mph.

Ernesto is projected to move over cooler waters this afternoon and into Friday, which means it will weaken quickly.

Ernesto poses no threat to land.

Subtropical systems differ from true tropical systems because of their composition, but the impacts are the same. When the strongest winds are displaced from the cloud-free center of low pressure, it is considered subtropical.

Once the core of stronger winds and thunderstorms are focused around the storm’s center, it classified as tropical.

Also in the southern Atlantic, a strong tropical wave located several hundred miles east-southeast of the Windward Islands.

This complex has a low chance for tropical formation over the next five days.

Conditions may be conducive enough for development in the short term as this wave moves west. However, once it enters the eastern Caribbean Sea, strong upper level winds will limit strengthening and may completely tear it apart.

Models at this point do not show much with this system, so no big concerns needed at this time.

If it does take on a name, ‘Florence’ is next on the list.

Hurricane season runs through November 30.