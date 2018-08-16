SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Sanford man accused of murdering his 82-year-old wife will be held at Seminole County Jail without bond, a judge ordered Thursday.

Judge denies bond for 75-year-old Elue Watson

Watson accused of premeditated, first-degree murder of wife

Arraignment scheduled Sept. 25

Elue Watson, 75, is charged with premediated first-degree murder and kidnapping.

Police say Elue McDonald Watson was found walking on the train tracks in the area of North Country Club Road and West Lake Mary Boulevard last Friday in Lake Mary.

When police approached him, they say Watson told them to check on his wife, Alice Watson. When Sanford police officers performed a well-being check on Alice, they say they found her dead from deep lacerations, with her feet bound to a bedpost.

Watson was identified a person-of-interest in his wife's death over the weekend. Police say they discovered blood on his clothes.

A company that towed his vehicle said they found a machete on the floorboard in plain view.

Watson is set to be arraigned on Sept. 25.