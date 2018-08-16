MELBOURNE, Fla. — A Brevard County food pantry is struggling -- the shelves there are bare. And in just days, what they have will be gone.

Salvation Army food pantry struggles to fill

Pantry will run our of food in 2 days if nothing changes

LINK: Donate to the food pantry

The shortage is something supporters of the Salvation Army of Melbourne are desperately trying to change.

Empty shelves are the norm right now at their pantry on Hickory Street. They don't have peanut butter and jelly, soups, bread, and rice.

When things are good, each family member gets a bag of food.

Right now, it's only one bag per family.

The summer months meant high demand as kids were out of school.

If things don't change, they will run out of everything in just two days.

“It's scary, we've never seen it this low before,” said Chad Cabrera of Salvation Army of Melbourne. “Right now we are about out of food.”

Unless donations come in soon, one hundred families the pantry serves each week will go without.

If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army of Melbourne food pantry, visit: salvationarmyflorida.org/melbourne