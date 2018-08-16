OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. -- Currently there are 11 large wildfires raging through California, burning homes and hundreds of thousands of acres.

Osceola firefighter returns home from fighting California fires

Robert Hammond one of two in Central Fla. working the wildfires

More than 800 firefighters nationwide still in California

Firefighters from all over the country, including Florida, have been heading out west to lend a hand. Spectrum News spoke with an Osceola County fighter who just returned home.

Robert Hammond is back on the job at Osceola Fire Rescue Station #73 after being in California for 14 days.

He was in California fighting the massive Ferguson fire by Yosemite State Park that spread more than 95,000 acres.

“I went with a team of firefighters, mostly forestry guys, all the way from Homestead to the Panhandle,” said Hammond.

He was one of two firefighters from Central Florida working to contain the fire.

“Your days are 16 hours, and you get up and you know you are doing it again. It’s a passion, it’s a calling.”

These fires can be very dangerous. A firefighter from another crew lost his life fighting the Ferguson fire.

“We all feel it, and you do mourn over it,” said Hammond.

Other crews from the Florida Forest Service are also out in California fighting other major fires, including the Carr fire, which has spread more than 200,000 acres and destroyed more than 1,000 homes.

As for the fire Hammond was fighting, it’s nearly contained as more than 800 firefighters from around the country are still out there.

He said it amazing to see the residents so thankful for what they do.

“One day we are driving by, and a couple in the yard with American Flags (held) big sign saying ‘thank you,’” said Hammond.