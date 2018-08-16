RIVER RANCH, Fla. -- Ever wonder whose crazy enough to ride a bull? Well, look no further than Westgate River Ranch, where they have Florida cowboys putting on a quite a show.

For 13-year-old Hailey Wall, riding horses has always been in her blood. What started as riding horses at 18-months-old has blossomed into her turn as a five-generation trick rider.

“It’s an adrenaline rush. It’s such an amazing experience and fun," Hailey said.

Most weekends you'll find her perfecting her craft under the bright lights in the ring at the Westgate River Ranch Rodeo.

It’s where hundreds gather every Saturday to check out some truly dangerous stunts.

You'll watch cowboys from all over the state tackle bull riding, then observe some talent from riders of all ages as they prove you’re never too young to be a cowboy -- or a cowgirl.

It’s a truly unique experience and Westgate’s rodeo boasts the title of one of the longest running rodeos in the state.

“They really put on a quality show. Sometimes a weekly rodeo can lose some of its quality, but River Ranch does a good job of keeping the rodeo genuine, and they take awesome care of their animals," said Caity Wall, Hailey's mother and fellow trick rider.

It’s a Saturday night that will satisfy those seeking some thrills and those looking to see real-life cowboys in action.

“I just like how we cowgirls and cowboys can come together for one cause and just have a whole bunch of fun," Hailey said.

Their Rodeo takes place every Saturday starting at 7:30 p.m.

For more information and pricing, head to their website.