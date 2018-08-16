TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- SunPass customers who had to deal with overdraft fees and other penalties because their toll transactions were backlogged can now get reimbursed.

FL. Dept. of Transportation announced the process for getting that money back on Thursday.

SUNPASS UPDATE: Today, FDOT announced that the Florida's Turnpike has deployed a system for processing SunPass overdraft claims. Starting today, SunPass customers may submit requests for overdraft fee reimbursements online at https://t.co/gYbKrPzJgR. https://t.co/D2DCgr9YIx pic.twitter.com/YfnUMCI2UK — Turnpike Orlando (@TurnpikeOrlando) August 16, 2018

Customers can go to SunPass.com to file a claim. You must log into your account.Step-by-step instructions are available in this document released by FDOT. They can also send a claim fax to 1-888-265-1725 (U.S. only), visit a SunPass Walk-in Center, or mail the claim to:

General Customer Service and Enrollment

FDOT/SunPass

P.O. Box 447

Ocoee, FL 34761

To qualify for a reimbursement, customers must submit bank records showing at least two automatic replenishments and the resulting overdraft fees.

The transactions must have occurred between June 11, 2018 and Aug. 17, 2018.

FDOT says all of the reimbursements will be paid by the private contractor for SunPass, Conduent.

If you have any questions, you can call SunPass at 1-888-865-5352.

SunPass transaction backlog cleared

This announcement follows two months of issues with SunPass toll collection while a private contractor, Conduent, switched over to a new SunPass customer system.

As a result, millions of toll transactions were not properly processed, creating a backlog. Customers began seeing SunPass transactions go through in bunches over the next few weeks. This caused tension for customers who saw large unexpected transactions being withdrawn from their accounts.

FDOT says the backlog of SunPass transactions finally cleared on Tuesday. FDOT also says it is fining Conduent $800,000