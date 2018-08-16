FLORIDA -- This election season, you'll hear many candidates campaigning about immigration.

Poll shows 24 percent of voters are prioritizing immigration

Poll shows numbers are big switch from 2 years ago

Primary election is Aug. 28

According to a Spectrum Bay News 9/News 13's Exclusive Decision 2018 poll, the issue of immigration is on top of voter's minds, too.

"I hear about it at least once a day," said University of South Florida student Steve Gerardy.

The poll canvassed more than a thousand likely primary voters and asked:

"Which one of the following issues is the single most important issue in deciding how you will vote this year? Immigration? The economy? Terrorism? National Security? Education? The environment? Or some other issue?"

As in most years, the economy topped the list at 27 percent, but immigration was not very far behind.

Twenty-four percent of voters polled chose immigration as the issue that will help decide their vote this year.

"In a way, it's the civil rights issue of our time," said USF sociology professor Elizabeth Aranda.

With the recent separation and reunification of immigrant families, and still talk of a wall, Aranda is not surprised more voters would see immigration as a priority.

"We haven't had significant immigration reform since 1986, and there are a lot of problems with the system," Aranda said.

According to the poll, 33 percent of voters who chose immigration as a top priority were conservative, 35 percent of the voters were supporters of President Donald Trump, and 33 percent approved of Gov. Rick Scott.

The numbers are a big switch from two years ago, when terrorism and the economy were at the top of the priority list.

This year, terrorism ranked near the bottom, behind the environment, national security, and education.​