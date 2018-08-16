ORLANDO, Fla. -- Partly sunny skies will be paired with highs in the low 90s today.

Isolated showers and storms will return during the afternoon hours but coverage will be slightly lower than recent days.

An east-southeast trade swell and wave heights of 1 to 2 feet will yield to a poor to fair day for surfing.

Decent beach and boating weather is expected early before the threat of isolated late day showers and storms.

Decreasing storm chances

Drier air arriving

Hotter afternoons

Expect a light chop on the Intracoastal with southeast winds of 5 to 10 knots.

Any cell that does form could be slow and erratic moving, capable of torrential rainfall. Some of the stronger cells may also contain frequent lightning and gusty winds. Most storms will diminish with the loss of daytime heating but a few isolated showers may last past sunset.

Fair skies will follow for the rest of the overnight with lows in the mid-70s.

Drier air will continue to work in for the remainder of the week into the weekend, helping to lower rain chances. With less rain around, temperatures will consistently be in the low to mid-90s through the weekend.

Isolated storms are still forecast each afternoon through Sunday but coverage will be minimal. In the tropics, there are no concerns for Florida or the United States.

Subtropical Storm Ernesto is moving northeast across the open north Atlantic and will soon lose tropical characteristics as it moves into cooler water.

There is another wave in the central Atlantic that is showing more signs of development this morning as it moves west toward the Lesser Antilles.

It likely will have to battle dry air and wind shear in the long run, but there is a window of time where this may intensify. All other areas in the Atlantic basin are quiet.

Subtropical Storm Ernesto

Subtropical Storm Ernesto is currently located in the north-central Atlantic, about 605 miles southeast of Cape Race, Newfoundland.

This system has sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving a little faster to the north-northeast at 13 mph. Ernesto is projected to move over cooler waters today into Friday, which means it will weaken quickly. Ernesto poses no threat to land.

