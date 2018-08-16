DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- A woman was killed in a pedestrian crash early Thursday in Daytona Beach.

According to the Daytona Beach Sheriff's Office, a female was struck and killed at about 3 a.m. at Main Street and A1A.

Deputies said the woman was struck by a city vehicle. Officials said the driver initially did not remain at the scene but that person was later tracked down.

Authorities have not released any other details of the crash or the woman's name.

The southbound lanes of Atlantic Ave. were briefly closed after the crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.