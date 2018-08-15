ORLANDO, Fla. -- A worker was killed early Wednesday in an industrial accident on Walt Disney World property, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Worker killed in industrial accident early Wednesday

61-year-old man fell into a vat of oil at energy facility

Another employee tried to pull the man out of the vat

Shortly after midnight, deputies responded to an energy facility in the 2000 block of South Service Lane.

A 61-year-old man had slipped and fallen into a vat of oil at the facility. The man was emptying oil and grease from a tractor-trailer when he fell, according to deputies.

Another employee tried to pull the man out of the vat but was not able to do so. The man became "overwhelmed" by the fumes and slipped further into the vat.

The Reedy Creek Fire Department responded to the scene and recovered the man's body. His identity has not yet been released.

The man was an employee of Harvest Power, which converts organic waste into clean energy. The company provides service for Reedy Creek Improvement District as well as area hotels and businesses.

"This was tragic incident," the company said in a statement. "We are all deeply saddened by the loss of this co-worker. We are in shock and grief, and figuring out what happened."

The investigation is ongoing. ​